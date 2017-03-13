André Reichardt: Azerbaijan should provide its territorial integrity

Date: 13 March 2017 22:46

Baku, March 13, AZERTAC

The Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved peacefully. Azerbaijan should provide its territorial integrity, said president of France-Caucasus Friendship Group in the Senate of the French Republic André Reichardt as he met members of Azerbaijan`s Parliament.

They praised development of Azerbaijani-French relations and opportunities of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Head of the working group on Azerbaijan-British inter-parliamentary relations Javanshir Feyziyev highlighted developing bonds between the two countries. The MP also stressed relations between the regions of both countries.

André Reichardt, in turn, spoke about his meetings held in Baku. “We are ready to make our contributions do settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. We will support Azerbaijan`s just position,” he added.

