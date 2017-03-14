Azerbaijani MFA: Netherlands’ actions against Turkey go beyond diplomatic ethics

Date: 14 March 2017 10:46

Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

Some European institutions and in particular, a number of groups in the European Parliament, as well as the Netherlands, have made a "habit" of unreasonably criticizing other states, carry out "mentoring" and make claims against others using each opportunity, Hajiyev said.

The acts of the Dutch government, which considers human rights and democracy as its fundamental principles, against official representatives of Turkey, preventing Turkish people living there from assembling freely and use of force against them is of biased and contradictory nature, added the Foreign Ministry spokesman.

These actions are also a grave violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic and Consular Relations, as well as such fundamental principles as human rights and freedom of assembly and freedom of expression, Hajiyev said, adding that such actions go beyond the diplomatic ethics.

Netherlands canceled Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's flight permit after the diplomat pushed ahead with plans to address Turks in Rotterdam. Dutch authorities also intercepted a vehicle that was transporting Family Minister Fatma Betul Kaya to the European country.

