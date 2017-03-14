Lofree Is The Mechanical Keyboard Of Wannabe Writers Dreams

Date: 14 March 2017 11:34

There's something about typing on a mechanical keyboard that gives you a feeling of being a Proper Writer. Whether it's the typewriter-like clickety-clicking or just the general feeling that you're really exercising your fingers, it definitely feels better to write on one. Even if it's just a tweet.



As the makers of new keyboard Lofree point out, most mech boards are made with gamers in mind. Won't somebody please think of the writers? We want to feel like Arthur Conan Doyle, dammit.



Their solution is a typewriter-inspired clacky keyboard with a gorgeously minimalist design. Everything about it is beautiful, from the round keycaps to the pastel shades to the compact form factor. Finally, a mechanical keyboard that won't let your desk down in Instagrams.



Lofree can be wired or wireless; works with not just Windows and Android but iOS and Mac OS; can do up to three devices at once so you can switch easily between phone, PC and tablet; has three backlight settings and a sleep mode.



Just take our money, jeez. That's the sad bit, though: it's not available quite yet. You can preorder through Indiegogo, but it'll be early summer before you feel those round keycaps beneath your hungry fingers.



If you get in early, the lowest price on Indiegogo is $79 (£65), so that'd make a total of $98 (about £81). Yeah, it's pricey, but all mech keyboards are. So far it's raised more than 2500% of its $10,000 goal, so we'd say there's a bit of an appetite for pretty peripherals with smart design. More of this please.





