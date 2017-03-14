Date: 14 March 2017 11:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission will hold a monitoring on the contact line of troops of Azerbaijan`s Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy district on March 15.

According to Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry, the monitoring will be held on the Azerbaijani side by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and the field assistants Jiri Aberle and Simon Tiller.

On the opposite side, the monitoring will be conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Hristo Hristov, Ghenadie Petrica and Peter Svedberg.

OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of troops