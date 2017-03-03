Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Cəbhədə gərginlik, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Oil prices on world markets

Oil prices on world markets

Date: 14 March 2017 11:46

A+ A

Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

The price of oil changed in the world markets.

On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil increased $0.01 to stand at $48.41. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) rose $0.04 to trade at $51.39.

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.43 to stand at $52.55 on the world markets.


AZERTAG.AZ :Oil prices on world markets
Related news
Azeri Light oil price decreases on world markets
03.03.2017 [10:29]
Azeri Light oil price decreases on world markets
Azeri Light oil price decreases on world markets
01.03.2017 [11:38]
Azeri Light oil price decreases on world markets
Azeri Light crude sells for $56.74
17.02.2017 [10:47]
Azeri Light crude sells for $56.74
Azeri Light crude sells for $57, 20
07.02.2017 [10:55]
Azeri Light crude sells for $57, 20


Tags:  Oil prices on world markets

OXŞAR XƏBƏRLƏR


BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR


RƏYLƏR


Top news