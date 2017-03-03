Oil prices on world markets

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Cəbhədə gərginlik, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 14 March 2017 11:46
A+
A–
Baku, March 14, AZERTAC
The price of oil changed in the world markets.
On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil increased $0.01 to stand at $48.41. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) rose $0.04 to trade at $51.39.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.43 to stand at $52.55 on the world markets.
14 March 2017 12:46
14 March 2017 11:46
14 March 2017 10:46