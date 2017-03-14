Presented the world’s first iPhone case with built-in Android smartphone

Date: 14 March 2017 12:34

ESTI, the Israeli company announced an unusual accessory for the iPhone called Eye. Novelty is a case that turns the Apple smartphone into a phone running Android. The user has the opportunity to use as iOS, and design Google.



The confrontation between iOS and Android – the cold war without winners and losers – probably will last indefinitely. Moreover, do not expect Apple to open their OS to third party companies. It is enough to recall the epic with jailbreak. In Cupertino reverently safeguard the integrity of your OS and reacts very harshly to attempts to break through the defenses of the platform.



But is this a reason to stop users, to whom loomed the power of Android with rich functionality and open source? Thanks to the openness originally intended for ARM-based mobile platform Google has been successfully ported to other platforms, including Intel x86.



Case Eye is essentially an Android smartphone with 5-inch display with function Always On, which is located on the back side of the iPhone. The device is equipped with a battery capacity of 2800 mAh battery, IR Blaster, NFC, 3.5 mm audio Jack and wireless charging. For shooting selfie Android case allows you to use the basic iPhone camera. Eye works on stock version of Android 7.1 Nougat.



There is the novelty and two slots for SIM-cards, the case supports work in networks 4G LTE. According to the developers, built-in Eye the battery twice to extend the battery life of the iPhone.



The company believes that the case Eye makes life easier for the user by combining two smartphones in one, thereby eliminating the need of using two devices. In case of successful funding ESTI plans to release a version of case for iPhone 6/6s/7, iPhone 6 Plus/6s Plus/7 Plus.



These covers are available for pre-order at a price of $95 for the version without LTE and $129 with the module networks of the fourth generation.









