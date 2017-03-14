Over 75 percent of “TANAP” project for delivery of Azerbaijani gas to Turkey completed

Date: 14 March 2017 12:46

Baku, March 13, AZERTAC

Over 75 percent of the work on the “TANAP” project for the delivery of Azerbaijani natural gas to Turkey has been completed, TANAP Director General Saltuk Düzyol said. At his words, TANAP pipeline is being constructed in two phases. Phase-0 is of 56 inches diameter and 1 334 km long. Construction works in this phase are being carried out on the route starting from Turkish-Georgian border stretching to Eskişehir. “We plan to complete works on this phase till late June 2018 and deliver gas to "BOTAŞ" and Turkey. 2 bln cubic meters of gas will be transported to Turkey during the first year. Gas transport will rise to annual 6 bln cubic meters in 3 years. "Phase-1" consists of the pipeline with a diameter of 48 inches, two metering stations and two pipelines of 36 inches passing through Dardanelles Strait”, Saltuk Düzyol added.

TANAP Director General stated that a special vessel will be brought to the area in summer 2017 for the submerged part. According to him, Dardanelles Strait part is planned to be completed by the end of summer this year through this vessel: “According to our estimates, gas transport to Europe will launch in 2020 in accordance with implementation of TAP project. We plan to end the works in our side earlier and make ready for delivery of gas to Europe in mid-2019. However, we think that construction of TAP, which is the European part of the Southern Gas Corridor, will not be completed to this date".

The 1,850 kilometer TANAP pipeline, which will transport gas from “Shah Deniz-2” field in Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe, will run from the Turkish border with Georgia, beginning in the Turkish village of Turkgozu in the Posof district of Ardahan, will run through 21 provinces, until it ends at the Greek border in the İpsala district of Edirne. The pipeline is planned to be commissioned in 2018. It is planned to supply 6 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey and 10 billion cubic meters — to Europe. By 2023, TANAP's capacity will rise to 23 bcm per year and then to 31 bcm by 2026. The project will require approximately 150,000 pieces of pipe and 1.2 million tons of steel pipes will be used in the project.

Since the beginning of 2020, TANAP will take gas from the South Caucasus Pipeline to Greece, Albania and to Europe via Italy, by joining the TAP pipeline. TANAP shareholders’ share in the project is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 58 percent, Botas - 30 percent and BP - 12 per cent.

