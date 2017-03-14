Date: 14 March 2017 16:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan Najmaddin Sadikov will participate in a meeting of CIS Armed Forces Chiefs of Staff Committee to be held in Moscow, Russia on March 15.

Heads of the delegations will exchange views on the issues of military cooperation within the CIS, press service of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

The meeting will feature a conference on "Military aspects of the fight against terrorism based on experience gained during combat operations in the Syrian Arab Republic."

Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces to attend meeting of CIS Armed Forces Chiefs of Staff Committee