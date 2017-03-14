President Ilham Aliyev: Illegal activity of some European companies, including French ones, on occupied Azerbaijani territories is unacceptable

Date: 14 March 2017 17:46

Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

“I’d like to express some concern with respect to some companies from Europe, and also unfortunately from France, which have their activity on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh and around Nagorno-Karabakh, because not only Nagorno-Karabakh, but seven districts surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh are also under occupation,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with members of MEDEF (Movement of the Enterprises of France) International in Paris. “And there is illegal activity by some companies, which is unacceptable. It violates international law, it violates our legislation. Azerbaijan is taking serious steps in order to raise this issue on the international arena, including our application to international judiciary institutions,”

The head of state added: “Therefore, I would like to express this concern, and send the message to those companies, which illegally work on our land, just to refrain from this activity. It will not bring a lot of profit, but it can create a lot of complications. And this is not in line with very good friendly relations between our countries. I understand that these companies do it on their own risk, but my duty is just to warn them to refrain from that.”

