Azerbaijan`s delegation joins meetings of PACE Bureau and Standing Committee in Spain

Date: 14 March 2017 19:46

Madrid, March 14, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Chairman of the Azerbaijan Parliament`s Committee on international and inter-parliamentary relations Samad Seyidov has participated in the meetings of the PACE Bureau and Standing Committee in Madrid, Spain.

Items on the agenda of the PACE Bureau meeting in Madrid included the draft agenda of the Assembly’s April session in Strasbourg.

The Azerbaijani delegation also joined a commemorative ceremony in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack of 11 March 2004 at the Atocha station memorial, with the participation of President Agramunt and Standing Committee members.

