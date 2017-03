Date: 14 March 2017 19:46

Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan is among the best countries of the world according to the survey conducted by the US www.usnews.com portal.

The countries were chosen on the criteria of the development of the tourism sector, innovations, fruitful business environment. Azerbaijan ranked 69th out of 80 countries.

Azerbaijan is among best countries of world