Baku 2017 announces Journey from Caspian

Date: 14 March 2017

Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games has today announced the route of the Journey from the Caspian, which will start with a ceremony at the Stone Chronical Museum in Baku on April 5, before visiting 15 locations across Azerbaijan in the build up to the Opening Ceremony, which will take place on May 12 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Water, the source of life, and a symbol of purity and unity within Islam, will be the theme of the Journey from the Caspian. During the launch ceremony, 16 children from across Azerbaijan will each be presented with a copper Baku 2017 Water Vessel, containing water from the Caspian Sea, which they will take back to their home towns and cities. In doing so, they will bring the spirit of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games to the people of Azerbaijan.

Over the course of its journey, which will exceed 3,000kms in 37 days, the Journey from the Caspian will visit 15 spectacular water locations across Azerbaijan. At each location, water will be collected, which will later be used as part of the Opening Ceremony on 12 May.

On each occasion this Water Ceremony will be followed by an evening Water Festival at which the Baku 2017 Water Vessel, containing the waters from the Caspian Sea will be presented. This free celebration, which is open to everyone, will include performances by Azerbaijani music and dance acts, spectacular water effects and brilliant fireworks.

Operation Committee of Baku 2017 stated considerable role of the project which route of journey starts from the Caspian promises covering whole Azerbaijan areas will showcase our beautiful country’s history, culture and traditions.

It was emphasized that each representative of the country attending in 4th Islamic Solidarity Games to be held in May 12-22, will leave our Azerbaijan with the most pleasant impressions. The Operation Committee stated that, our Azerbaijani people’s hospitality, love of history and culture is well known to everybody. Before the Games, journeys to be taken place in our regions will demonstrate their peculiarities, traditions, history, also Azerbaijan’s beauties to the world.

The Baku 2017 Water Vessels, beautifully crafted in three sizes from smooth and hammered copper, were inspired by Azerbaijani metalworking technics, and traditional vessel designs from across the Islamic world.

The route of the Journey from the Caspian will incorporate the following destinations: 5 April – Baku; 7 April – Nakhchivan; 9 April – Astara; 11 April – Shirvan; 13 April – Sabirabad; 15 April – Agjabedi; 17 April – Horadiz city, Fizuli; 19 April – Ganja; 21 April – Shamkir; 23 April – Mingachevir; 25 April – Gakh; 27 April – Gabala; 29 April – Gusar; 1 May – Guba; 3 May – Garadagh; 5 May – Sumgayit.

