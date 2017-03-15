‘Volume of contracts signed by Azerbaijani government structures with French companies is close to two billion dollars’

Date: 14 March 2017 20:46

Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

“The volume of contracts signed by the government structures of Azerbaijan and French companies is close to two billion dollars,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with members of MEDEF International in Paris.

“The total investments in our economy are more than two billion dollars, primarily in energy sector. But also there are some investments in non-oil sector, which for us, at this stage, is very important. So, this shows, first of all, the potential of our country. This shows the interest that the French business circles show in working in Azerbaijan, and also it shows that in Azerbaijan we have very good conditions for local and foreign business groups to work and to invest and to be good contractors.”

“French companies working in Azerbaijan helped us to develop different sectors of our economy. We have very strong ties in oil and gas sector, which is a traditional sector for us. And the projects, which are being implemented, lead to mutual benefit. We have also developed strong cooperation in the areas of infrastructure, transportation, public transportation, metro and transportation related to the railroad infrastructure, water management, and investments in this area.”

“Today I think we have a very high level of economic ties. More than 50 French companies successfully work in Azerbaijan,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

