Rally in support of President Ilham Aliyev staged in Paris

Date: 14 March 2017 20:46

Paris, March 14, AZERTAC

Azerbaijanis living in Europe have staged a rally in support of President Ilham Aliyev at Place Joffre square in Paris.

More than 400 Azerbaijanis joined the rally. In their remarks at the event, head of Paris Azerbaijan House and secretary general of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan Mirvari Fataliyeva, Adela Naibova, president of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan, member of the French National Assembly Jean-Francois Mancel, members of the Board of Directors of the Association Jerome Beguin, members of the French Senate Nathalie Goulet and André Reichardt, diaspora activist Rza Zeyniyev and others expressed their support for President Ilham Aliyev`s policy on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Rally participants hailed Azerbaijan`s independent policy, its army, economic development and international image.

They also urged the international community to take a resolute attitude towards aggressor Armenia, to force Yerevan to end its policy of occupation, and also to recognize Khojaly genocide.

They also recalled that France was second to recognize Azerbaijan`s independence, and praised current relations between the two countries.

Rally participants held placards and chanted slogans such as “Mr President, we support you”, “Armenia, end occupation and terror”, “Justice for Khojaly”, “Khojaly genocide is a crime against humanity”, “We say no to terror and genocide”.

Shahla Aghalarova

Special Correspondent

