Date: 14 March 2017 22:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

“For the coming years our main area of concentration will be the non-energy sector of our economy, mainly agriculture. And I invite prominent French companies to come to Azerbaijan and to work with our government to implement projects related to modernization and increase of productivity,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with members of MEDEF International in Paris.

The President said: “Irrigation is one of the main areas of our attention. Only this year we will accumulate a lot of investments and bring water to at least 100,000–150,000 hectares of land, which was not irrigated before. That will create an additional large volume of products.”

“We have good prospects in the area of agriculture. I am glad that during the last several years this sector of our economy also started to develop rapidly, and also with the participation of French companies, particularly in development of our vineyards, and using our climatic conditions to maximum degree in order to increase productivity of our agricultural products,” the head of state added.

President Ilham Aliyev invites prominent French companies to Azerbaijan