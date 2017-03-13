President Ilham Aliyev met with French President Francois Hollande

Date: 15 March 2017 01:46

Paris, March 14, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the French Republic Francois Hollande in Paris.

A guard of honor was arranged for the head of state in front of the Elysee Palace.

Francois Hollande greeted President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The heads of state posed together for photographs.

The presidents praised excellent ties between Azerbaijan and France. They noted the role of reciprocal visits in the development of bilateral relations. Cooperation between Azerbaijan and France in a variety of areas was emphasized, including in transportation, agriculture, infrastructure, space industry, tourism, renewable energy, environmental cooperation.

The heads of state also discussed the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

