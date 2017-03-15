Islamic Solidarity – Call of the Time” international conference gets underway in Baku

Date: 15 March 2017 11:46

Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

“Islamic Solidarity – Call of the Time” international conference has kicked off in Baku. It is co-organized by the Caucasus Muslims Office, State Committee for Religious Organizations, Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and Baku International Multiculturalism Center.

The conference started with the recitation of ayahs from the Holy Quran. Then “Multicultural values in Azerbaijan” film was screened.

The first session of the conference was moderated by chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade.

Allahshukur Pashazade said Azerbaijan has played a historic role in Islamic civilization. He said Azerbaijan has historically been a multinational and multiconfessional country, where representatives of different religions have always co-existed together in peace and understanding.

Allahshukur Pashazade provided an insight into the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He said Armenia occupied 20 per cent of Azerbaijan`s lands, expelling over million Azerbaijanis from their homes. Allahshukur Pashazade said the conflict must be solved only based on Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity and international law. He urged religious leaders to increase efforts towards conflict resolution.

State Adviser on Multinational, Multicultural and Religious Affairs Kamal Abdulla read out President Ilham Aliyev`s message of greetings to conference participants.

