Smartphones Samsung and Xiaomi are sold with pre-installed viruses

Date: 15 March 2017 12:34

The operating system Android has long maintained the reputation of the most virus-filled mobile platform, ahead of iOS and Windows.



Google tries to resist “malware”, but it’s not so easy to do. Often, experts say the need to install software only from trusted sources, but what if the viruses are on the mobile device already at its purchase? Such smartphones found the research company Check Point.



Typically, malicious software is activated by the users themselves when they lose their vigilance, but this time experts have identified a different approach to the spread of malware. Experts found in 38 different Android-devices pre-installed Trojan programs that could get full access to smartphones and monitor any user actions. In the risk zone, the models of companies Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, Asus, Nexus, Oppo and Lenovo, with Trojan software installed on them before buying.



Criminals could steal passwords and payment data, install any programs on smartphones. Pre-installed malware allows you to remotely track the location of the device, activate the camera, send SMS to paid numbers.



According to experts, viruses are downloaded to smartphones at the final stage of distribution. Especially at risk are those users who buy gadgets in small stores or choose devices on the Internet.



Among the models that were sold to customers with the virus, experts called Samsung Galaxy Note 2, 3, 4 and 5, Galaxy S7, LG G4, Xiaomi Mi 4i, the entire line of Xiaomi Redmi, ZTE x500, Lenovo A850 and others.



