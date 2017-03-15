French President: Status quo in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is unacceptable

Date: 15 March 2017 13:46

Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

“We spoke about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and stressed that the status quo is unacceptable. There are risks, and this was confirmed last April when the incident happened,” said French President Francois Hollande as he made a press statement after meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Paris. “As a co-chair of the Minsk Group, we want other co-chairs, the United States and Russia, to contribute to this process. We think that the parameters are known and it is possible to find a solution to this protracted conflict.”

Francois Hollande also touched upon the tension between Europe and Turkey. “Our role is to clearly state what we accept and what not. We have to contribute to the stabilization of relations between Europe and Turkey,” he added.

