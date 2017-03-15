Participants of international conference on Islamic solidarity pay tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Cəbhədə gərginlik, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 15 March 2017 13:46
Baku, March 15, AZERTAC
Participants of "Islamic solidarity – Call of the Time" international conference have visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.
They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.
