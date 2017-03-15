Date: 15 March 2017 13:46

Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

Participants of "Islamic solidarity – Call of the Time" international conference have visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Participants of international conference on Islamic solidarity pay tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev