Even more French companies can work in Azerbaijan as contractors, President Ilham Aliyev

President Ilham Aliyev has said there are all conditions for French companies to work in Azerbaijan. “Visiting MEDEF yesterday, I saw a great mutual interest once again. Our economic ties are developing. French companies have invested more than $2 billion in the Azerbaijani economy and are involved in many important projects in Azerbaijan,” said the Azerbaijani President as he made a press statement following his meeting with French President Francois Hollande in Paris.

“French companies support us in the development of the space industry of Azerbaijan. At the same time, projects are being implemented in the field of municipal transport, transportation, infrastructure, water, drinking water, environment, etc. We are very pleased with this cooperation.”

“In the meetings held with French companies, I convinced them again that Azerbaijan has a wonderful climate for foreign investment. At the same time, Azerbaijan's economic potential is growing. Thus, even more French companies can work in Azerbaijan as contractors,” the President of Azerbaijan added.

