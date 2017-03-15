Suicide attack kills dozens in Damascus Justice Palace

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Cəbhədə gərginlik, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Baku, March 15, AZERTAC
At least 25 people have been killed in a suicide bomb attack at the main judicial building in the Syrian capital Damascus, according to state media.
A suicide bomber detonated his explosives' vest inside the Justice Palace on Wednesday, SANA news agency said, adding that another 25 people were wounded in the attack.
A second blast in the capital was reported shortly after the first. Breaking news on state television said a suicide bomber had detonated himself at a restaurant in the Rabweh area of Damascus and that a number of people had been killed and wounded.
There was no immediate claim for the bombing, which came as the country's civil war entered its seventh year.