Delegation of World Water Council pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

Delegations of the World Water Council and AZERSU OJSC have today visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

They then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

