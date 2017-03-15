Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and French Ministry of Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs

Date: 15 March 2017 18:34

Signing ceremony of Azerbaijani-French documents was held in the presence of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Francois Hollande on March 14 in Paris.



Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov and Secretary of State for Transport, the Sea and Fisheries of the French Republic Alain Vidalies signed “The Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of the Environment, Energy and the Sea with responsibility for International Climate Relations of the French Republic”.



Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to France Elchin Amirbayov and Deputy Director General of the Development Agency of the French Republic Philippe Baudouin signed “The Loan Agreement between the Development Agency of the French Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan”.



Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Inam Kerimov and Secretary of State to the Prime Minister with responsibility for State Reform and Simplification of the French Republic Jean-Vincent Placé signed “The Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and State Secretariat for State Reform and Simplification attached to the Prime Minister of the French Republic in the field of provision of public services”.



Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov and the Secretary of State for Industry, Digital and Innovation of the French Republic Christophe Sirugue signed “The Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of innovation, information and communication technologies between the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Digital Technologies of the French Republic”.



Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to France Elchin Amirbayov and the Ambassador of the French Republic to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez signed “Protocol of Intentions between the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Housing and Sustainable Development of the French Republic”.





