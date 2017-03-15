Egyptian diplomat named as honorary doctor of ADA University

Date: 15 March 2017 18:46

Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

Former Egyptian Foreign Minister and Secretary-General of the Arab League Amr Moussa has been named as the honorary doctor of ADA University.

Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev presented the Honorary Doctor Diploma of the University to Amr Moussa.

Hafiz Pashayev noted that Amr Moussa has always been in favor of peace and tranquility during his political tenure. He said that Amr Moussa visited Azerbaijan to attend the 5th Global Baku Forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The rector of ADA University hailed the university's expansion of cooperation with Egyptian higher education institutions, as well as the Center for Cultural and Educational Relations of the Egyptian Embassy in Azerbaijan. He underlined that ADA University signed agreements with a number of leading Egyptian universities.

Addressing the event, Amr Moussa thanked the Univesity staff for awarding him the Honorary Doctor title, and praised the state attention to education in Azerbaijan.

