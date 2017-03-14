Sharjah Government Communication Award Jury holds final round of evaluations to select winners in 11 categories

Date: 15 March 2017 19:46

Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

The Sharjah Government Communication Award’s (GCA) judging panel convened for its concluding round of evaluations to finalise winners in 11 categories that will be announced at a special ceremony on day one of the sixth International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2017).

To be held under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, IGCF 2017 will take place from March 22 to 23 at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme ‘Societal Participation…Comprehensive Development’.

Held at Al Majaz Amphitheatre under the guidance of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, the jury’s evaluation meeting was headed by Ibrahim Al Abed, Advisor to the Chairman of National Media Council and Head of GCA’s Judging Panel. It drew the attendance of Ali Jaber, Director of MBC Group Television and Dean of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School for Communication at the American University in Dubai, Dr Sulaiman Al Hattlan, Founder and CEO of Hattlan Media, Madi Khamis, Secretary General of the Arab Media Forum, Sami Al Reyami, Editor-in-Chief of Emarat Al Youm newspaper, and Asma Al Juwaied, Manager of the Sharjah Government Communication Award.

The judging panel reviewed GCA performance reports, nomination files that have been submitted to the award’s fourth edition and the progress made since the earlier edition in 2016. The reports indicated the uniqueness of this year’s submissions as well as the exceptional case studies presented by several government entities.

The panel noted a 36% increase in submissions this year, with 179 entries received across all categories, compared to 132 in 2016.

As part of the final evaluation meeting, the panel selected the top three nominees in each category out of the five submissions that were previously identified by the sorting committee.

Ibrahim Al Abed, Advisor to the Chairman of National Media Council and Head of GCA’s Judging Panel, said: “We are very pleased with the remarkable progress the award is making every year. We have seen great participation this year in terms of the quality and quantity of submissions across all categories, while the participation of government entities from the GCC countries has added incredible value to this edition and increased the level of competition.”

He added: “We have received 179 case studies from local government entities. Sharjah leads with 70 submissions for all categories, while local government entities in other emirates have sent in 65 entries. We have also received 44 submissions from government entities in the GCC countries, which are competing in two categories: Best Government Communication Campaign and Best Government Social Media Engagement.”

His Excellency Al Abed further added: “The selection process of the top three nominees in each category was extremely challenging as the presented case studies included information and accomplishments that reflect the enormous progress made in government communication practices. The UAE has certainly become a role model for other Arab countries with regard to effective government communication.”

For his part, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), said: “Despite the enhanced and more stringent standards and conditions stipulated by the award this year as part of our annual review and development process, the number of submissions has exceeded our expectations. This clearly validates the award’s potential to become a key reference for advancing government communication locally, regionally and throughout the Arab world.”

He added: “The award is receiving greater interest from government communication professionals, thanks to its role in highlighting best practices that enable them to communicate better with their audiences and increase effectiveness of communication channels and tools. We have seen a 36% surge in participation this year compared to last year, which is testimony to the progress in the performance of government communication departments in the UAE.”

The award’s judging panel also revealed that the ‘Best Government Social Media Engagement’ category received the highest number of submissions, reflecting the increased interest in the digitalisation of government communication and the important role of social media channels today in formulating the relation between governments and the audience.

The ‘Best Government Communication Campaign’ and ‘Best Graduation Project and Research on Government Communication’ categories came second in the number of participations, while the ‘Best Press Report/Feature’, a newly added category to the award’s fourth edition, claimed the third position.

