Date: 15 March 2017 20:46

Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

The Intercontinental Judges Courses in Acrobatic Gymnastics took place in Warsaw city of Poland on February 9-14.

Azerbaijani participant Irada Gurbanova received the 4th Brevet.

It should be noted that this category will be valid for the current Olympic cycle (2017-2020).

Azerbaijani judges’ new FIG Brevet defined