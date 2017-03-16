Baku hosts second CEO Lunch

Date: 15 March 2017 21:46

Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) and Caspian American Club have today held the second CEO Lunch in Baku.

As the First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev stated, CEO Lunch is held with participation of top managers of CEIBC member companies on the third Wednesday of each month.

Informal communication between the heads of government agencies, representing the economic bloc of the government, and top man¬agers of CEIBC member companies was arranged within the framework of the CEO Lunch which has taken place at Hyatt Regency Baku today.

Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Shahin Baghirov and Head of the Main Department for Regulation over Migration of the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ismayil Abdullayev took part in CEO Lunch as honorary guests. The guests supported a new format of the Club’s event, noting that it would help to establish a much closer cooperation between the state and the private sector, presented the meeting participants information about possibilities of expansion of cooperation with government agencies they rep¬resent, spoke about their work, as well as about future plans.

Discussed in informal circumstances were problems faced by entrepreneurs, including issues concerning their business doing in different regions of the country, as well as proposals on expansion of cooperation in different sectors of the economy.

Companies which entered and continued its membership in CEIBC presented information about their activity. Director of Spectra Company Rasim Ibrahimovich and Head of the Public Relations Department of “Saglam Aile” Nigar Rustamli made presentations for the meeting par-ticipants, spoke about the activity and the plans of their companies.

Telman Aliyev reminded that the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) was established in June 2002 under support of the largest oil and gas companies operating in the Caspian-Black Sea region. His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is the Chairman of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club). Telman Aliyev noted that the initiative of creation of the Caspian American Club also belongs to the President of Azerbaijan.

According to him, since the moment of establishment Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) has been promoting attraction of oil industry revenues towards the development of the non and oil sector. Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club), which brings together over 5,000 companies and organizations, operates in 50 countries of the world, carries out an active work to maintain the dialogue between the government agencies and the private sector.

Representatives from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey and EU attended CEO Lunch.

Baku hosts second CEO Lunch