BBC Worldwide to host workshop at IGCF 2017

Date: 15 March 2017 21:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

As part of the sixth International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2017), which is set to run from March 22 to 23 at the Expo Centre Sharjah, the BBC will lead a StoryWorks workshop titled ‘Country and City Global Reputation and Its Impact on Economy’ for an audience of high-profile officials from the Government of Sharjah.

Moderated by Richard Pattinson, Senior Vice President, BBC StoryWorks, the global content workshop will amongst other things put forward communication techniques that could help Sharjah to further cement its international reputation, while reaping the economic and social benefits associated with powerful nation branding.

StoryWorks will focus on case studies of countries and cities media communication strategies from around the world that enjoy a solid reputation as a result of their media strategy in order to draw lessons and best practices that can be applied to Sharjah.

Commending the Government of Sharjah for its forward-thinking approach, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director, Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said: “This is a crucial step that will enable the emirate of Sharjah to better communicate and reflect the aspirations of our visionary leaders. The most dynamic and economically robust countries and cities have strong, well-defined brands. Such nation-branding strategies have proven to significantly boost tourist footfall, foreign direct investments and trade, besides drawing skilled knowledge workers and international human capital.”

He added: “Given the economic slowdown witnessed around the world in recent years, the challenge of national economic development has gone beyond the confines of public policy. It is therefore now more than ever essential that we analyze and monitor threats and opportunities for growth. Above all, StoryWorks will allow us to ensure that all of Sharjah’s strengths are strategically channeled into a well-executed long-term global communication plan that serves as an invaluable resource for the emirate’s continued success.”

Under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, IGCF 2017 will convene more than 100 speakers and participants, and draw the participation of more than 150 International delegations, as well as 200 regional and global government communication experts, while the attendees of the sixth edition of IGCF are expected to reach 3000 attendees.

Under the theme ‘Societal Participation…Comprehensive Development’, the definitive international forum will examine ways of utilising government communication to serve the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs), which have become the top priority of government programmes, international institutions, media organisations and civil society.

Launched in 2012 in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, the International Government Communication Forum is designed to showcase global best practices in government communication and enhance the performance of governments through improving their communication with citizens.

BBC Worldwide to host workshop at IGCF 2017