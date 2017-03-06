Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Cəbhədə gərginlik, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Nakhchivan Agroleasing purchases new agricultural machinery

Date: 15 March 2017 21:46

Nakhchivan, March 15, AZERTAC

The Nakhchivan Agroleasing Open Joint-Stock Company has purchased new agricultural machinery.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov viewed the new machinery.

Director General of the Nakhchivan Agroleasing OJSC Vasif Mammadov informed the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly about the new equipment.


AZERTAG.AZ :Nakhchivan Agroleasing purchases new agricultural machinery
