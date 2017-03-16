Date: 15 March 2017 22:46

A+ A–



Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

As part of the Defence Education Enhancement Program (DEEP), seminars on the topics "Strategy and force planning" and "Operational designing and planning" were held in Baku with the participation of academic teaching staff of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces Military Academy and the NATO/US Experts Group.

During the seminar, academic teaching staff, as well as audience of the course "Strategic Studies and State Defense Management" and a group of experts held discussions on the national security strategy and force planning. Lectures on these topics were also heard.

A seminar led by Lieutenant-General Heydar Piriyev, chief of the academy, presented briefings on the preparation of operations in this higher military educational institution and at the US Armed Forces Staff College.

At the end of the seminar, the works carried out within the framework of the DEEP and plans for the future were discussed with the NATO/US experts group.

Armed Forces Military Academy hosts seminars as part of Defence Education Enhancement Program