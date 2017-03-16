Azerbaijan`s Defense Minister meets deputy heads of commanders for work with personnel

Date: 15 March 2017 22:46

Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with deputy heads of the commanders of formations and military units and special educational institutions for work with personnel.

The defense minister spoke about the current state of combat readiness and moral-psychological training of the personnel, shared remarks on the high-level organization of activities in this direction.

Mr. Hasanov highlighted the success of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, which was achieved thanks to the attention and care of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev towards military buildup.

