Date: 16 March 2017 00:46

Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Justice Minister Fikrat Mammadov has said proposals on the introduction of electronic surveillance devices are ready. In an interview with AZERTAC, he said the proposals were prepared in accordance with instructions of President Ilham Aliyev. "One of the most common electronic surveillance devices are electronic tags, which are attached to the individuals under the house arrest or parole. The electronic tags help monitor the whereabouts of such people."

"Together with the Prosecutor General's Office we prepared the proposals on amendments to a relevant law of the Republic of Azerbaijan," he said.

"We have studied the best international experience and held presentations of different tags," Fikrat Mammadov added.

Azerbaijani justice minister: Proposals on introduction of electronic surveillance devices are ready