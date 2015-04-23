Azerbaijan prevents smuggling of 33 kg drugs from Iran

[ 23 April 2015 14:54 ]

9 people were detained as a result of operations

Baku – APA. As a result of search operations carried out by the Ministry of National Security, the smuggling of a total of more than 32.8 kg of drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan has been prevented. 9 people suspected of committing illegal acts were detained.

The Ministry's Public Relations Department told APA that citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Abbasov Gabil Bahram, suspected of smuggling drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan, was detained. 220 grams of heroin, 1,7 kg of opium, 4,337 grams of hashish and 7,3 kg of dried marijuana were found and seized from his car.

As a result of other search operations, citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Aghayev Alikram Mammad, Ahmedov Tahir Khasay, Nuriyev Umud Hidayat were detained and 9.9 kg of opium was found on them.

4 kg of opium and 3, 860 grams of dried marijuana were seized from Azerbaijani citizens- Asadov Etibar Nazagha, Hasanov Toghrul Subheddin, Aliyev Anar Allahverdi and Najafov Anar Himayet.

During next operation, Azerbaijani citizen Malikov vurghun Nazim was detained and more than 1,5 kg of opium was found on him.

The criminal case was launched on the facts, and aforementioned persons were sentenced to pre-trial detention.

