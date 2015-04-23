Bakcell joins Portmanat payment system

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 23

Trend:

The subscribers of Bakcell – the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan are now able to top-up their balance by means of the “Portmanat” payment system. “Portmanat” is an electronic wallet system for everyday use.

By creating a personal electronic wallet account, any person who joins this payment system will be able to make various payments at any time by means of a mobile phone or a computer, and easily load more funds to the “Portmanat”.

It should be noted that this service can be used without any registration. Users wishing to make payments without registering or opening an account can use the “Portmanat Code” service by purchasing an electronic voucher. At the same time, a free mobile application has been created in order to facilitate the usage experience of the “Portmanat” service.

This mobile application will allow implementation of all types of payments. The application is available for free download at the following link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=az.Portmanat.Mobile

More detailed information on “Portmanat” is available at https://www.portmanat.az/

Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and the Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a variety of products for modern mobile communications customers. Bakcell provides class leading 3G mobile internet experience in the country under the Sür@ brand name.

As one of the largest national non-oil investors, Bakcell today continues making large investments in the economy of Azerbaijan through its investments in state-of-the-art telecommunication technology and its people who service our customers.

Bakcell’s network covers more than 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (excluding occupied territories). Bakcell is a leader in innovation and it focuses on bringing the best of the mobile internet to Azerbaijanis through new partnerships and its Sür@ services.

For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555.For press releases please see www.bakcell.com/az/news (or www.bakcell.com/en/news for press releases in English).

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its services, please call 055 000 05 55.

