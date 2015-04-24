Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Reklam

Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for April 25 announced

Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for April 25 announced
13:36 24 Aprel 2015
39 Sosial
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for Saturday. As Report was told by the deputy director of the of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasting of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova, on April 25 in Baku and Absheron peninsula expected rainfall during a day, gradually cease in evening. Will dominate the north-west wind, the speed of which in the second half of the day will weaken.
Night expected 5-8, 11-16 degrees during the day.
On April 25 in regions of Azerbaijan in some places rainfall expected, in mountainous areas forecasted snow and sleet. Patchy fog is possible and at times growing west wind. Night temperature will be 4-9, 13-18 degrees in the daytime, in the mountains from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees in the daytime 4-9 degrees Celsius.
Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://report.az/en/ecology/weather-forecast-in-azerbaijan-for-april-25-announced
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
loading...

RƏYLƏR

Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for April 25 announced
report.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

Güzəştli mənzillərin ikinci seçimi

Güzəştli mənzillərin ikinci seçimi başa çatıb

25 Yanvar 2019 14:40
"Müəyyən yaşda olan uşaqların seçim və istəkləri nəzərə alınacaq"

"Müəyyən yaşda olan uşaqların seçim və istəkləri nəzərə alınacaq"- Şöbə müdiri

25 Yanvar 2019 12:26
İşəgötürənlər arasında növbəti maarifləndirmə tədbiri keçirilib

İşəgötürənlər arasında növbəti maarifləndirmə tədbiri keçirilib- FOTOLAR

24 Yanvar 2019 15:20
Sabah SATIŞ BAŞLAYIR

Sabah SATIŞ BAŞLAYIR- 174 sosial mənzil sahibini gözləyir

24 Yanvar 2019 11:50
Sayğacın ekranında F12 və F13 yazılıbsa

Sayğacın ekranında F12 və F13 yazılıbsa NƏ ETMƏLİ?

23 Yanvar 2019 21:13
Qaradağ rayonunun Ümid qəsəbəsinə köçürüləcək məcburi köçkün ailələri arasında püşkatma keçirilib -

Qaradağ rayonunun Ümid qəsəbəsinə köçürüləcək məcburi köçkün ailələri arasında püşkatma keçirilib -FOTOLAR

23 Yanvar 2019 17:01
​“Jurnalistikada əməyin qiymətləndirilməsi məsələsinə yenidən baxılmalıdır”
– İlham Quliyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​“Bir Pəncərə” İxraca Dəstək Mərkəzi hansı işləri görür?
FOTOREPORTAJ
​“Əsəblərimizi sınağa çəkən mətbuat katibləri olub”
- Billurə Əmirovayla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"18 yaşımda iki dəfə məhkəməylə hədələnmişəm"
- Sənan Şəfizadəylə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
"Əsas məsələ hər şəraitdə insan qalmağı bacarmaqdır"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Zamanda səyahət mümkündürmü?"
- "KOSMOS" verilişi
Mərkəzi Zabitlər Evindən özəl reportaj
/ FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
"İtimə görə depressiyaya düşərəm, sevgilimə görə yox"
- Azərbaycanlı aparıcıdan sərt fikirlər/ MÜSAHİBƏ

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Ucarda ağır yol qəzası baş verib, yaralananlar var

25 Yanvar 2019 22:42

Sevdiyin insan barədə düşüncələr hipertonıya və stresdən xilas edir

25 Yanvar 2019 22:42

Həftəsonu ölkədə qızıl və gümüş bahalaşdı

25 Yanvar 2019 22:36

Telefonun batareyası partladı

25 Yanvar 2019 22:36

Tanınmış şoumen 100 gündür ki, komadadır

25 Yanvar 2019 22:32

2020-ci ildə "Vatsap" və "İnstaqram" OLMAYACAQ - ŞOK QƏRAR

25 Yanvar 2019 22:23

Krallıq gəlini İnstaqramda yeni trendə start verdi - FOTO

25 Yanvar 2019 22:22

Tovuzda 29 yaşlı oğlan güllələnib

25 Yanvar 2019 22:17

Leninin iki portreti hərracda 140 min funt-sterlinqə satılıb

25 Yanvar 2019 22:17

Prezident SƏRƏNCAM imzaladı

25 Yanvar 2019 22:03