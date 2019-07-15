Global PC shipments grow by 5% due to fear of trade wars

Worldwide shipments of traditional personal computers (PCs) in Q2 2019 increased 4.7% to 64.9 million units. One of the reasons for the increase in demand is the expected rise in prices due to trade wars, according to a study by International Data Corporation (IDC).



"This growth is noticeably higher than expected due to a decrease in the supply deficit and impending trade tensions," the study notes.



"In addition, the threat of higher tariffs forced some PC makers to supply surplus desktop computers and laptops, thereby artificially supporting the PC market in the second quarter," said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager at IDC Mobile Device Trackers.



Lenovo ranked first in terms of shipments: sales grew by 18.2% to 16.254 million units (market share rose to 25.1% from 22.2% in Q2 2018).



The second place belongs to HP with supply growth of 3.2% to 15.356 million PCs (market share declined from 24% to 23.7%).



Dell Technologies with the growth of supply by 3.1% to 11.606 million PCs is in third place (market share decreased from 18.2% to 17.9%).



Acer Group ranked fourth, reducing shipments by 1.7% to 4.288 million (the share fell from 7% to 6.6%).



Apple closes the top five largest suppliers: its shipments grew by 9.6% to 4.077 million units (the share rose from 6% to 6.3%).





