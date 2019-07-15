Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Telephones were installed in a settlement built for IDPs in Ganja

16:34 15 İyul 2019
Aztelekom Limited Liability Company of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies has completed the installation of telephones for 600 IDP families from Khojaly and Kalbajar regions who reside temporarily in a settlement located in Ganja city.
 
The ONU-type equipment (Optical Network Unit) with a capacity of 448 numbers and 256 internet ports was installed in the settlement. A 2,130-meter-long fiber-optic cable was laid to build a connecting line, and cables of various capacities with a total length of 9,318 meters were laid to build an internal network.
 
In the settlement, 227 communication poles, 60 cable platforms and 60 post office boxes were installed, and excavation work with a length of 600 meters was carried out.  As a result of this, a two-channel cable and sewerage facility was commissioned.
 
Aztelekom also completed construction and installation work with the use of cables of different types with a total length of 3,280 meters. Modern equipment was commissioned to connect new subscribers to the Internet. Thus, the need of the residents of the settlement for communication services was met.
 
In the future, it is planned to continue the implementation of such-like projects in the areas without telephone connection.

Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-61849-news-2.html
Telephones were installed in settlement built for IDPs in Ganja
