Microsoft To Delete Inactive Accounts

Recently Microsoft introduced new rules for its users to ensure that they can continue having access to their accounts.



Microsoft updated its Support page, clarifying that accounts that will not be used for more than two years will be deleted by the company. To not lose your account, users have to log in at least once in two years to continue having access to it.



From August 30, 2019, this rule will be implemented and after that inactive accounts can be closed without alerting users.



The company further elaborated the condition associated with this new policy.



In case you have purchased or redeemed using your Microsoft account, it will not be closed because of being unused. However, purchasing gift cards, certifications or subscription services are not included in it.



The account will remain active until your Microsoft account is associated with an active Microsoft subscription. Once the subscription is outdated, you will have to log in to your account at least once every two years.



Accounts that have been used to publish any application or game on Microsoft Store or for Microsoft Center account registration, will not be deleted due to inactivity.



Getting a certification from Microsoft through Microsoft account will also keep your account active without any chance of deleting after two years of inactivity.



Microsoft accounts with credit in it will remain active as well. In case you belong to the area where cards are taken as unclaimed property, the company will follow the local law and apply the new rule.



If Microsoft has to clear any amount of yours, it will not apply the rule of closing inactive account unless Microsoft Payment Card payback the dues.



As long as there is a minor Microsoft account attached to your account, your account will remain active even in case of inactivity. In case the minor account is closed due to inactivity changed to standard Microsoft account or you yourself deleted it, then the new rule will be applied to your account.



You may always review the activity status of your Microsoft account by navigating to the Microsoft account management website. Your activity status will show you how frequently you need to sign in to your account to prevent your account from being deemed inactive. Please note that it may take up to thirty (30) days for any recent purchases or other account activity to be reflected in your activity status.





