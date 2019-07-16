Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Sony launches MRW-S3, the world’s fastest USB hub

11:34 16 İyul 2019
4 Texnologiya
At San Diego, California, Sony took the wraps off the MRW-S3, a USB-C hub featuring the world's fastest UHS-II SD/microSD card reader, USB 3.1 Gen 2 with up to 100W USB Power Delivery (USB PD) and HDMI output capability support. There's no word on the price yet but since the smart multi-function hub is aimed at professionals and boasts such powerful specs, expect it to cost a pretty penny.
 
Thin laptops with their lack of ports have helped the USB dongle/hub market to expand quite a bit, though the Vaio SX12 begs to differ with its abundance of ports. And while that option may not be for everyone, Sony has introduced its MRW-S3 USB hub, which the company says is the "World's Fastest Multifunction USB Hub with UHS-II SD/microSD Reader."
 
Designed to give professionals an "ultra-high-speed, reliable and efficient" product for their workflow, the aluminum bodied USB-C powered hub includes the fastest UHS-II/microSD reader capable of handling 300MB/s speeds and also boasts USB 3.1 Gen 2 for up to 1000MB/s data transfers. There's also 100W USB Power Delivery on-board for powering your gadgets and HDMI output that supports 4K video at 30fps.
 
The hub weighs 95g and comes with a detachable USB-C to USB-C cable for connecting to the host machine. Sony says the provided cable can also be used for connecting USB 3.1 Gen 2 devices and the embedded eMarker circuitry makes it compliant with USB PD AC adapters up to 100W. There are also USB power level indicators to notify users about ports that are ready to be connected at max power supply levels without having to worry about disconnection due to poor power management.
 
Additionally, the company also introduced the SF-M series to its TOUGH spec SD card line-up. The new models provide read speeds of up to 277MB/s and 150MB/s write speeds. Sony claims that the "SF-M TOUGH specification SD card is the world’s toughest UHS-II SD card that is 18x stronger than a standard SD card and has the highest-grade waterproof and dustproof levels. Even in extreme shooting conditions, your work is protected so you can focus on the job at hand."
 
For those looking outside of the TOUGH spec cards, Sony has also launched its regular UHS-II "SF-E" series that offers 270MB/s read and 120MB/s write speeds. Both the SF-M TOUGH specification card and SF-E series will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB capacities with the cards and the MRW-S3 hub available to buy this fall.



