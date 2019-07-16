Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Reklam

WhatsApp and Telegram media files aren’t so secure after they reach your phone

WhatsApp and Telegram media files aren’t so secure after they reach your phone
12:34 16 İyul 2019
3 Texnologiya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

While they’re known for strongly encrypting messages in transit, apps like WhatsApp and Telegram may not always be able to keep files safe after they’re on your phone. Researchers from Symantec explain how hackers could use a malicious app to subtly alter media files sent through the services.
 
On Android, apps can choose to save media, like images and audio files, through either internal storage that’s only accessible through the app, or external storage which is more widely available to other apps. WhatsApp, by default, stores media through external storage, and Telegram does so when the app’s “Save to Gallery” feature is enabled.
 
According to the researchers, the design means malware with external storage access could be used to access WhatsApp and Telegram media files, maybe even before the user sees them. If a user downloads a malicious app, for example, and then receives a photo on WhatsApp, a hacker could manipulate the image without the receiver ever noticing. A hacker could theoretically alter an outgoing multimedia message as well.
 
The researchers call the attack “Media File Jacking.” In many ways, it’s a known issue, and a trade-off between privacy and accessibility for messaging apps on Android. By using the external storage setting, which is widely used, apps are more compatible with others, allowing pictures and other data to move more freely. But that comes with a cost: last year, researchers pointed out similar issues.
 
Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A WhatsApp spokesperson said changing its storage system would limit the service’s ability to share media files, and even introduce new privacy issues. “WhatsApp has looked closely at this issue and it’s similar to previous questions about mobile device storage impacting the app ecosystem,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “WhatsApp follows current best practices provided by operating systems for media storage and looks forward to providing updates in line with Android’s ongoing development.”
 
Still, these aren’t just any messaging apps. As the researchers point out, users generally trust encrypted apps “to protect the integrity of both the identity of the sender and the message content itself.”
 
“However,” the researchers write, “as we’ve mentioned in the past, no code is immune to security vulnerabilities.”



Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-61867-news-2.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

WhatsApp and Telegram media files arent so secure after they reach your phone
en.ictnews.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

Bakcell şəbəkəsinin əhatə dairəsi sürətlə artmaqda davam edir

Bakcell şəbəkəsinin əhatə dairəsi sürətlə artmaqda davam edir

24 İyul 2019 17:38
Dünyada fırıldaqçı viruslar tərəfindən hücumlar 15% artıb

Dünyada fırıldaqçı viruslar tərəfindən hücumlar 15% artıb

24 İyul 2019 17:35
“Toyota” şirkəti “Tokio 2020” Olimpiya Oyunları üçün robotlar təqdim edib

“Toyota” şirkəti “Tokio 2020” Olimpiya Oyunları üçün robotlar təqdim edib

24 İyul 2019 16:35
“Microsoft” korporasiyası bütün brauzerlər üçün parolun görsənməsi funksiyası üzərində işləyir

“Microsoft” korporasiyası bütün brauzerlər üçün parolun görsənməsi funksiyası üzərində işləyir

24 İyul 2019 15:35
ABŞ-da iri İT şirkətləri ilə bağlı araşdırmalara başlanılıb

ABŞ-da iri İT şirkətləri ilə bağlı araşdırmalara başlanılıb

24 İyul 2019 14:35
AzTV “İlin ən yaxşı televiziyası” seçildi

AzTV “İlin ən yaxşı televiziyası” seçildi

24 İyul 2019 14:33
"Heç vaxt ölməyən insanlar var"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
"Təsəvvür edə bilirsinizmi insan ac qaldığına görə ölür"
- Volterə azərbaycanlı redaktorun CAVABLARI
"Özüm daha heç nəyə, heç kimə güvənmirəm"
- Tanınmış teleaparıcıdan İNANILMAZ cavablar
​“SOCAR PETROLEUM”-dan bilinənlər və bilinməyənlər
– FOTOLAR
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR
“Jurnalist sorğusuna diqqətlə yanaşmaq, operativ reaksiya vermək lazımdır”
- Qulu Xəlilovla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"Üstündən 5 il keçir və həyatımın ən böyük zərbəsi elə odur"
- Azərbaycanlı müğənnidən FLAŞ açıqlamalar / MÜSAHİBƏ
“Çox çətin uşaqlığım olub”
– Niyaz Niftiyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Arzum 2024-cü ildə keçiriləcək Olimpiya çempionatında qalib olmaqdır"
- 14 yaşlı Amin Quliyevlə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
Yadplanetlilər haqda niyə dəqiq dəlil yoxdur ?
- "KOSMOS"
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Əfqanıstanın sənaye və ticarət naziri Azərbaycana səfər edəcək

24 İyul 2019 17:52

"BNA, nolub ala? - Aktyor agentliyi tənqid etdi - FOTO

24 İyul 2019 17:52

Maltanın UNESKO üzrə Milli Komissiyasının sədri Bakıya 20 il əvvəlki və indiki səfəri barədə məqalə yazıb (FOTO)

24 İyul 2019 17:50

Sabah Bakının bəzi küçə və prospektlərində nəqliyyatın hərəkəti məhdudlaşdırılacaq -

24 İyul 2019 17:48

Özəl təhsil müəssisələrinin akkreditasiyadan keçirilməsi üçün nəzərdə tutulan rüsumlar təsdiqlənib

24 İyul 2019 17:47

İstanbulda 2 metrobus toqquşdu - FOTO

24 İyul 2019 17:43

Bakı-Tbilisi aviareysinin cədvəli dəyişib

24 İyul 2019 17:43

Türkiyəli diplomatın güllələnmə anı -

24 İyul 2019 17:43

Gürcüstanda dollar bahalaşmaqda davam edir

24 İyul 2019 17:42

Nokautla məğlub olan Dadaşov vəfat etdi - FOTO

24 İyul 2019 17:42