Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Reklam

A fifth of large enterprises are still on Windows 7

A fifth of large enterprises are still on Windows 7
15:34 16 İyul 2019
8 Texnologiya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

Microsoft will be ending support for Windows 7 on January 14, 2020. After January 14, 2020, Microsoft will no longer provide security updates or support for PCs running Windows 7. After the support ends, you can continue to use Windows 7, but your PC will become vulnerable to security risks as you will not receive security and feature updates. Microsoft has advised everyone to upgrade to Windows 10 to avoid potential security risks. Kollective, an enterprise software company, conducted a survey related to Windows 7 adoption on more than 200 US and UK IT employees and the survey results were surprising.
 
Almost a fifth of large enterprises are still on Windows 7. Even though many organizations have started the migration process, Kollective feels that migration will take several years and they won’t be able to complete the migration process before Jan 14th 2020. To support such customers, Microsoft last year announced that it will offer paid Windows 7 Extended Security Updates (ESU) through January 2023. Windows 7 ESU will be sold on a per-device basis and the price will double each year.
 
“When it came to migrating away from Windows XP it took some large enterprises as long as three years to transfer their entire systems to the new operating system, now, many firms will have to make the transition in less than 12 months. Those that fail to do so will have to pay for extended support, with the largest organizations paying more than a million dollars a year in order to remain on Windows 7,” said Dan Vetras, CEO of Kollective.



Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-61875-news-2.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

fifth of large enterprises are still on Windows
en.ictnews.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

Bakcell şəbəkəsinin əhatə dairəsi sürətlə artmaqda davam edir

Bakcell şəbəkəsinin əhatə dairəsi sürətlə artmaqda davam edir

24 İyul 2019 17:38
Dünyada fırıldaqçı viruslar tərəfindən hücumlar 15% artıb

Dünyada fırıldaqçı viruslar tərəfindən hücumlar 15% artıb

24 İyul 2019 17:35
“Toyota” şirkəti “Tokio 2020” Olimpiya Oyunları üçün robotlar təqdim edib

“Toyota” şirkəti “Tokio 2020” Olimpiya Oyunları üçün robotlar təqdim edib

24 İyul 2019 16:35
“Microsoft” korporasiyası bütün brauzerlər üçün parolun görsənməsi funksiyası üzərində işləyir

“Microsoft” korporasiyası bütün brauzerlər üçün parolun görsənməsi funksiyası üzərində işləyir

24 İyul 2019 15:35
ABŞ-da iri İT şirkətləri ilə bağlı araşdırmalara başlanılıb

ABŞ-da iri İT şirkətləri ilə bağlı araşdırmalara başlanılıb

24 İyul 2019 14:35
AzTV “İlin ən yaxşı televiziyası” seçildi

AzTV “İlin ən yaxşı televiziyası” seçildi

24 İyul 2019 14:33
"Heç vaxt ölməyən insanlar var"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
"Təsəvvür edə bilirsinizmi insan ac qaldığına görə ölür"
- Volterə azərbaycanlı redaktorun CAVABLARI
"Özüm daha heç nəyə, heç kimə güvənmirəm"
- Tanınmış teleaparıcıdan İNANILMAZ cavablar
​“SOCAR PETROLEUM”-dan bilinənlər və bilinməyənlər
– FOTOLAR
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR
“Jurnalist sorğusuna diqqətlə yanaşmaq, operativ reaksiya vermək lazımdır”
- Qulu Xəlilovla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"Üstündən 5 il keçir və həyatımın ən böyük zərbəsi elə odur"
- Azərbaycanlı müğənnidən FLAŞ açıqlamalar / MÜSAHİBƏ
“Çox çətin uşaqlığım olub”
– Niyaz Niftiyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Arzum 2024-cü ildə keçiriləcək Olimpiya çempionatında qalib olmaqdır"
- 14 yaşlı Amin Quliyevlə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
Yadplanetlilər haqda niyə dəqiq dəlil yoxdur ?
- "KOSMOS"
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Faiq Ağayev "ağsaqqal" oldu - FOTO

24 İyul 2019 18:05

Dnepr küçələrindən birinə Maqomayevin adı verilib

24 İyul 2019 18:04

Zakir Həsənov cəbhəboyu zonada yeni hərbi obyektin açılışında iştirak edib

24 İyul 2019 18:02

Əfqanıstanın sənaye və ticarət naziri Azərbaycana səfər edəcək

24 İyul 2019 17:52

"BNA, nolub ala? - Aktyor agentliyi tənqid etdi - FOTO

24 İyul 2019 17:52

Maltanın UNESKO üzrə Milli Komissiyasının sədri Bakıya 20 il əvvəlki və indiki səfəri barədə məqalə yazıb (FOTO)

24 İyul 2019 17:50

Sabah Bakının bəzi küçə və prospektlərində nəqliyyatın hərəkəti məhdudlaşdırılacaq -

24 İyul 2019 17:48

Özəl təhsil müəssisələrinin akkreditasiyadan keçirilməsi üçün nəzərdə tutulan rüsumlar təsdiqlənib

24 İyul 2019 17:47

İstanbulda 2 metrobus toqquşdu - FOTO

24 İyul 2019 17:43

Bakı-Tbilisi aviareysinin cədvəli dəyişib

24 İyul 2019 17:43