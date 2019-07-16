Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Reklam

Leading Organizations To Double The Number Of AI And ML Projects In Place

Leading Organizations To Double The Number Of AI And ML Projects In Place
15:34 16 İyul 2019
4 Texnologiya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

Organizations that are working with artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML) have, on average, four AI/ML projects in place, according to a recent survey by Gartner, Inc. Of all respondents, 59% said that they have AI deployed today.
 
The Gartner “AI and ML Development Strategies” study was conducted via an online survey in December 2018 with 106 Gartner Research Circle Members – a Gartner-managed panel composed of IT and IT/business professionals. Participants were required to be knowledgeable about the business and technology aspects of ML or AI either currently deployed or in planning at their organisations.
 
“We see a substantial acceleration in AI adoption this year,” said Jim Hare, research vice president at Gartner. “The rising number of AI projects means that organisations may need to reorganise internally to make sure that AI projects are properly staffed and funded. It is a best practice to establish an AI Centre of Excellence to distribute skills, obtain funding, set priorities and share best practices in the best possible way.”
 
Today, the average number of AI projects in place is four, but respondents expect to add six more projects in the next 12 months, and another 15 within the next three years. This means that in 2022, those organisations expect to have an average of 35 AI or ML projects in place.
 
Customer Experience (CX) and Task Automation Are Key Motivators
 
Forty percent of organisations named CX as their top motivator to use AI technology. While technologies such as chat bots or virtual personal assistants can be used to serve external clients, most organisations (56%) today use AI internally to support decision making and give recommendations to employees. “It is less about replacing human workers and more about augmenting and enabling them to make better decisions faster,” Mr Hare said.
 
Automating tasks is the second most important project type — named by 20% of respondents as their top motivator. Examples of automation include tasks such as invoicing and contract validation in finance or automated screening and robotic interviews in HR.
 
The top challenges to adopting AI for respondents were a lack of skills (56%), understanding AI use cases (42%), and concerns with data scope or quality (34%). “Finding the right staff skills is a major concern whenever advanced technologies are involved,” said Mr Hare. “Skill gaps can be addressed using service providers, partnering with universities, and establishing training programs for existing employees. However, establishing a solid data management foundation is not something that you can improvise. Reliable data quality is critical for delivering accurate insights, building trust and reducing bias. Data readiness must be a top concern for all AI projects.”
 
Measuring the Success of AI Projects
 
The survey showed that many organisations use efficiency as a target success measurement when they seek to measure a project’s merit. “Using efficiency targets as a way of showing value is more prevalent in organisations who say they are conservative or mainstream in their adoption profiles. Companies who say they’re aggressive in adoption strategies were much more likely instead to say they were seeking improvements in customer engagement,” said Whit Andrews, distinguished research vice president at Gartner.



Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-61874-news-2.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

Leading Organizations To Double The Number Of AI And ML Projects In Place
en.ictnews.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

Bakcell şəbəkəsinin əhatə dairəsi sürətlə artmaqda davam edir

Bakcell şəbəkəsinin əhatə dairəsi sürətlə artmaqda davam edir

24 İyul 2019 17:38
Dünyada fırıldaqçı viruslar tərəfindən hücumlar 15% artıb

Dünyada fırıldaqçı viruslar tərəfindən hücumlar 15% artıb

24 İyul 2019 17:35
“Toyota” şirkəti “Tokio 2020” Olimpiya Oyunları üçün robotlar təqdim edib

“Toyota” şirkəti “Tokio 2020” Olimpiya Oyunları üçün robotlar təqdim edib

24 İyul 2019 16:35
“Microsoft” korporasiyası bütün brauzerlər üçün parolun görsənməsi funksiyası üzərində işləyir

“Microsoft” korporasiyası bütün brauzerlər üçün parolun görsənməsi funksiyası üzərində işləyir

24 İyul 2019 15:35
ABŞ-da iri İT şirkətləri ilə bağlı araşdırmalara başlanılıb

ABŞ-da iri İT şirkətləri ilə bağlı araşdırmalara başlanılıb

24 İyul 2019 14:35
AzTV “İlin ən yaxşı televiziyası” seçildi

AzTV “İlin ən yaxşı televiziyası” seçildi

24 İyul 2019 14:33
"Heç vaxt ölməyən insanlar var"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
"Təsəvvür edə bilirsinizmi insan ac qaldığına görə ölür"
- Volterə azərbaycanlı redaktorun CAVABLARI
"Özüm daha heç nəyə, heç kimə güvənmirəm"
- Tanınmış teleaparıcıdan İNANILMAZ cavablar
​“SOCAR PETROLEUM”-dan bilinənlər və bilinməyənlər
– FOTOLAR
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR
“Jurnalist sorğusuna diqqətlə yanaşmaq, operativ reaksiya vermək lazımdır”
- Qulu Xəlilovla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"Üstündən 5 il keçir və həyatımın ən böyük zərbəsi elə odur"
- Azərbaycanlı müğənnidən FLAŞ açıqlamalar / MÜSAHİBƏ
“Çox çətin uşaqlığım olub”
– Niyaz Niftiyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Arzum 2024-cü ildə keçiriləcək Olimpiya çempionatında qalib olmaqdır"
- 14 yaşlı Amin Quliyevlə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
Yadplanetlilər haqda niyə dəqiq dəlil yoxdur ?
- "KOSMOS"
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Faiq Ağayev "ağsaqqal" oldu - FOTO

24 İyul 2019 18:05

Dnepr küçələrindən birinə Maqomayevin adı verilib

24 İyul 2019 18:04

Zakir Həsənov cəbhəboyu zonada yeni hərbi obyektin açılışında iştirak edib

24 İyul 2019 18:02

Əfqanıstanın sənaye və ticarət naziri Azərbaycana səfər edəcək

24 İyul 2019 17:52

"BNA, nolub ala? - Aktyor agentliyi tənqid etdi - FOTO

24 İyul 2019 17:52

Maltanın UNESKO üzrə Milli Komissiyasının sədri Bakıya 20 il əvvəlki və indiki səfəri barədə məqalə yazıb (FOTO)

24 İyul 2019 17:50

Sabah Bakının bəzi küçə və prospektlərində nəqliyyatın hərəkəti məhdudlaşdırılacaq -

24 İyul 2019 17:48

Özəl təhsil müəssisələrinin akkreditasiyadan keçirilməsi üçün nəzərdə tutulan rüsumlar təsdiqlənib

24 İyul 2019 17:47

İstanbulda 2 metrobus toqquşdu - FOTO

24 İyul 2019 17:43

Bakı-Tbilisi aviareysinin cədvəli dəyişib

24 İyul 2019 17:43