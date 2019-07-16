Azerbaijan, Afghanistan discuss cooperation in transport and ICT

Today, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ramin Guluzade met with Minister of Finance of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Humayun Qayumi, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.



During the meeting, the sides discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of transport, transit, and information and communication technologies. The two sides also exchanged their views on the implementation of joint projects in these areas.



Note that the Afghan minister has come to Baku to attend the first meeting of the Joint Working Group on Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.









