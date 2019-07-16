Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Reklam

Azerbaijan, Afghanistan discuss cooperation in transport and ICT

Azerbaijan, Afghanistan discuss cooperation in transport and ICT
18:34 16 İyul 2019
7 Texnologiya
Ölkə mətbuatı
A- A+

Today, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ramin Guluzade met with Minister of Finance of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Humayun Qayumi, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.
 
During the meeting, the sides discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of transport, transit, and information and communication technologies. The two sides also exchanged their views on the implementation of joint projects in these areas.
 
Note that the Afghan minister has come to Baku to attend the first meeting of the Joint Working Group on Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.



Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-61882-news-2.html
Şahid olduğunuz hadisələrin video və ya fotosunu çəkərək bizə göndərin:
0552252950 (Whatsapp)
Загрузка...

RƏYLƏR

Azerbaijan Afghanistan discuss cooperation in transport and ICT
en.ictnews.az

BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR

Bakcell şəbəkəsinin əhatə dairəsi sürətlə artmaqda davam edir

Bakcell şəbəkəsinin əhatə dairəsi sürətlə artmaqda davam edir

24 İyul 2019 17:38
Dünyada fırıldaqçı viruslar tərəfindən hücumlar 15% artıb

Dünyada fırıldaqçı viruslar tərəfindən hücumlar 15% artıb

24 İyul 2019 17:35
“Toyota” şirkəti “Tokio 2020” Olimpiya Oyunları üçün robotlar təqdim edib

“Toyota” şirkəti “Tokio 2020” Olimpiya Oyunları üçün robotlar təqdim edib

24 İyul 2019 16:35
“Microsoft” korporasiyası bütün brauzerlər üçün parolun görsənməsi funksiyası üzərində işləyir

“Microsoft” korporasiyası bütün brauzerlər üçün parolun görsənməsi funksiyası üzərində işləyir

24 İyul 2019 15:35
ABŞ-da iri İT şirkətləri ilə bağlı araşdırmalara başlanılıb

ABŞ-da iri İT şirkətləri ilə bağlı araşdırmalara başlanılıb

24 İyul 2019 14:35
AzTV “İlin ən yaxşı televiziyası” seçildi

AzTV “İlin ən yaxşı televiziyası” seçildi

24 İyul 2019 14:33
"Heç vaxt ölməyən insanlar var"
- 1 daşla 9 quş
"Təsəvvür edə bilirsinizmi insan ac qaldığına görə ölür"
- Volterə azərbaycanlı redaktorun CAVABLARI
"Özüm daha heç nəyə, heç kimə güvənmirəm"
- Tanınmış teleaparıcıdan İNANILMAZ cavablar
​“SOCAR PETROLEUM”-dan bilinənlər və bilinməyənlər
– FOTOLAR
​Müdafiə Nazirliyinin Mərkəzi Ərzaq Anbarından REPORTAJ
/ FOTOLAR
“Jurnalist sorğusuna diqqətlə yanaşmaq, operativ reaksiya vermək lazımdır”
- Qulu Xəlilovla MÜSAHİBƏ / Fotolar
"Üstündən 5 il keçir və həyatımın ən böyük zərbəsi elə odur"
- Azərbaycanlı müğənnidən FLAŞ açıqlamalar / MÜSAHİBƏ
“Çox çətin uşaqlığım olub”
– Niyaz Niftiyevlə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
"Arzum 2024-cü ildə keçiriləcək Olimpiya çempionatında qalib olmaqdır"
- 14 yaşlı Amin Quliyevlə MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR
Yadplanetlilər haqda niyə dəqiq dəlil yoxdur ?
- "KOSMOS"
“Dünya ədəbiyyatı böyük bir dənizdir, nə götürsən, qənimətdir”
– Səlim Babullaoğlu ilə müsahibə / FOTOLAR
​Mədə kiçiltmə əməliyyatı xərçəngə səbəb olur? –
Ümumi cərrahla MÜSAHİBƏ / FOTOLAR

Top xəbərlər

Ölkə mətbuatında bu gün »

Təhsil naziri yüksək bal toplayan müəllimliyə namizədlərlə görüşüb

24 İyul 2019 18:17

"Yuventus "Tottenhem"in müdafiəçisi ilə maraqlanır

24 İyul 2019 18:17

Bakıda istifadəyə yararsız 205 kq ət aşkarlanıb

24 İyul 2019 18:15

Neftçalada dənizdə batan şəxslərin kimliyi məlum olub

24 İyul 2019 18:12

Faiq Ağayev "ağsaqqal" oldu - FOTO

24 İyul 2019 18:05

Dnepr küçələrindən birinə Maqomayevin adı verilib

24 İyul 2019 18:04

Zakir Həsənov cəbhəboyu zonada yeni hərbi obyektin açılışında iştirak edib

24 İyul 2019 18:02

Əfqanıstanın sənaye və ticarət naziri Azərbaycana səfər edəcək

24 İyul 2019 17:52

"BNA, nolub ala? - Aktyor agentliyi tənqid etdi - FOTO

24 İyul 2019 17:52

Maltanın UNESKO üzrə Milli Komissiyasının sədri Bakıya 20 il əvvəlki və indiki səfəri barədə məqalə yazıb (FOTO)

24 İyul 2019 17:50