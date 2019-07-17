Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Vivo V1916A with 5G capabilities and 44W charger certified in China

12:34 17 İyul 2019
6 Texnologiya
A new vivo phone has passed China’s Compulsory Certification Agency (CCC) bearing the V1916A model name. The certification details confirm that it will feature 5G support alongside a 44W capable rapid charger.
 
Speculations point that this could end up being the iQOO 5G phone, which is scheduled to release in the third quarter of this year.
 
This is shaping up to be the first 5G device in the vivo's portfolio and given it already passed the certification process we should be closer to its official announcement. Previous rumors point to a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and 12MP selfie cam.
 
Under the hood, we’ll likely see the Snapdragon 855 paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Around the back, the 5G iQOO phone will feature a triple camera setup with 13MP, 12MP and 2MP sensors. The battery is expected to come in at 4,000 mAh.
 
Technical sheet
 
- Super AMOLED display from 6.41 inches Full HD + (2340 x 1080 pixels);
- Dimensions: 157.69 x 75.2 x 8.51 mm for 196 g;
- Qualcomm octa-core processor Snapdragon 855 with x50 modem;
- Qualcomm Adreno 640 GPU;
- 6/8/12 GB of RAM (to be verified);
- 128 / 256 GB non-expandable internal storage (to be verified);
- Fingerprint reader in the display and facial recognition;
- Dual camera back from 12 + 13 + 2 mega-pixel with opening f/ 1.79-2.4-2.4, Dual-core autofocus and LED flash;
- Front camera from 12 mega-pixels with opening f/ 2.0;
- Support dual SIM 4G +, Wi-Fi ac Dual Band, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, NFC, GPS;
- Battery by 4000 mAh with Super FlashCharge charging;
- OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 interface.



