Experts say that the number of cyberattacks on smart devices is growing

12:34 17 İyul 2019
In 2018, smart devices — watches, smart TVs, children's toys, video recorders and refrigerators — were subjected to virus attacks four times more often in the world than the year before, Doctor Web reports.
 
According to analysts, there will be more attacks this year. In the first six months alone, 71.5 million such incidents were recorded, and by the end of December, their number may exceed 100 million.
 
Malicious programs can block the work of the Internet of Things (IoT) and transfer control over them to intruders.
 
As the company’s analysis showed, the most popular category of malware among attackers is Trojans conducting DDoS attacks.
 
In second place is malicious software that allows malefactors to control smart devices without owners’ knowledge, steal user data from them, and change the algorithms of their work.
 
In addition, programs allowing secretly from the owners of devices to generate (mine) cryptocurrency on them are gaining popularity, iz.ru reports.


Xəbərin orijinal ünvanı: http://ictnews.az/read-61892-news-2.html
