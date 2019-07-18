Problems observed in the work of social networks are global in nature

Today, users in a number of countries experience problems in using social networks. Azerbaijani users also encounter difficulties when using Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp applications. Thus, they have problems with accessing these social networks.



The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies affirms that problems in the work of these social networks are global in nature and are not connected with the operation of local telecommunication systems and mobile operators.



According to the Downdetector service, which monitors the work of popular internet resources, 24% of users experience problems with accessing social networks, and 75% – with their use.



Users from the USA, Montenegro, Serbia, Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey, Bosnia and Herzegovina, South Korea, Macedonia, Iraq, Malaysia, Cyprus and other countries report problems in the operation of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp social networks to the Downdetector service.









