Xiaomi Mi A3 offers up Android One, triple cameras, in-display fingerprint, €249

11:34 18 İyul 2019
Xiaomi’s Android One devices have proved pretty popular for a few years now, and today, the third generation has been unveiled. The new Xiaomi Mi A3 offers up a new chipset, the same great software, and plenty of hardware goodies, too.
 
Like every other Android One smartphone, one of the key selling points of the Mi A3 is the clean software experience. Similar to what you’d find with a Pixel, there’s very minimal bloatware and an overall design that Google intended for Android. Pie is on this device out of the box, and two major software upgrades are guaranteed, along with timely security updates.
 
As for the specs, the Xiaomi Mi A3 offers up a Snapdragon 665 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and up to 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage. There’s also a 6.088-inch AMOLED display at HD+ resolution. Sadly, there’s still no microSD support, and that display resolution is an unfortunate downgrade from the Mi A2. In the camera department, there’s a 48 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. There’s also a 32 MP front-facing camera inside the waterdrop notch.
 
Notably, this latest Android One device from Xiaomi ditches the rear-facing fingerprint sensor for one that lives under the display. That display is covered with Gorilla Glass 5. There’s also a much bigger battery in the Xiaomi Mi A3, at 4,030 mAh and 18 W fast charging.
 
Pricing for the Xiaomi Mi A3 starts at €249 in Spain, which will be the initial launch market. The 128 GB variant is €279. Xiaomi says that other regions that will be getting the A3 in the “coming weeks” includes Germany and India, among others. Colors include Pure White, Grayish, and Azulón.



