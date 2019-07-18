First Deputy Minister receives citizens in Goygol

Today, the First Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ali Abdullayev received citizens in Goygol region.



At the reception, Ali Abdullayev listened to Goygol residents’ complaints and suggestions regarding telecommunications, postal services and other issues in accordance with the schedule of reception of citizens in cities and regions by heads of central executive authorities and their deputies in July 2019.



The number of the problems raised by citizens were solved on the spot.



The First Deputy Minister gave instructions to the heads of appropriate bodies to promptly address and resolve each citizen’s appeal in accordance with the legislation.



Citizens’ appeals on the issues that are unrelated to the ministry’s activity were also registered in order to forward them to the relevant authorities.









