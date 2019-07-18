Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Qarabağ , Hava , Məzənnə
Samsung to mass produce high-speed 12GB LPDDR5 RAMs for 5G Flagships

16:34 18 İyul 2019
12GB RAMs have become a norm among top-end flagships this year. However, all of the current 12GB RAM smartphones use the old LPDDR4X standard. But that’s going to change in the second half of the year as Samsung Electronics has just announced the mass production of industry’s first 12Gb (Gigabit) LPDDR5 mobile DRAM. These high-end DRAMs are targeted at 5G and AI powered flagships that are set to debut later this year.
 
Back in March this year, Samsung kicked off the mass production of 12GB LPDDR4X RAM modules. But now, we’ll soon see the mass production of 12GB LPDDR5 RAM modules based on these new 12Gb mobile DRAM chips. For those who are a bit confused after reading the above sentence, know that eight 12Gb (Gigabit) LPDDR5 DRAM chips are packaged together to make one 12GB (Gigabyte) RAM module. This is because Gigabit is eight times smaller than a Gigabyte. And the RAMs, ROMs, and other memory products that we use are usually represented in Gigabytes, and not Gigabits.
 
The new 12Gb LPDDR5 DRAMs have an increased data rate of 5,500 megabits per second (Mb/s), which is 1.3 times LPDDR4X’s 4266 Mb/s data rate. This also means that the 12GB RAM package is able to transfer 44GB of data in a second. Samsung adds that the new chip consumes up to 30 percent less power than its predecessor, thanks to new circuit design.
 
It’s possible that we’ll see this 12GB LPDDR5 RAM package inside the Galaxy Note 10 flagship (probably with the new Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset) that’ll launch in August. Samsung also revealed its plans to develop 16Gb LPDDR5 DRAM chips next year to power future flagships.



